Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.38 and last traded at $76.25, with a volume of 156594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Incyte from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Incyte from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

Incyte Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

