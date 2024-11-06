InflaRx (IFRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect InflaRx to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). InflaRx had a negative return on equity of 47.03% and a negative net margin of 44,046.09%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, analysts expect InflaRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx Price Performance

IFRX stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. InflaRx has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $94.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IFRX

InflaRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.