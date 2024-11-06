Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Stock Price Down 10.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) dropped 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.66. Approximately 377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Inpex Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

