Insider Buying: Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Insider Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOLGet Free Report) insider James Scott purchased 500,000 shares of Boom Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$75,000.00 ($49,668.87).

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions to mining and resources, infrastructure and construction, wind, energy, and utilities, industrial maintenance, and telecommunications sectors in Australia. It offers cranes, such as mobile and crawler cranes, travel towers, access equipment, and associated services.

