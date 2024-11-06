Insider Buying: Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Insider Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Free Report) insider James Scott purchased 500,000 shares of Boom Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$75,000.00 ($49,668.87).
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.
