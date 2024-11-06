Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $4,299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,112,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,384,192.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $8,703,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 75,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $2,368,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 287,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $9,161,361.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $31,750,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 55,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $1,696,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $1,237,200.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.87 per share, with a total value of $8,445,550.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.78 per share, with a total value of $7,945,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 670,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $20,964,300.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 805,300 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $26,268,886.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.56. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 95,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

