Insider Buying: The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,364 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $55,571.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,866,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,333,334.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,448 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $35,617.84.

On Thursday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,441 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $110,570.19.

On Thursday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,345 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,156.40.

On Monday, August 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,453 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $70,208.64.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,205 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $44,951.45.

On Friday, August 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,481 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $203,966.07.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,714 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $211,697.08.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GRX opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 318,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.