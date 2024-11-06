Insider Buying: Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) CEO Acquires 7,562 Shares of Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 964,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,919,100.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kyle Steven Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,525.00.

Trinity Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TRIN opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.55. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $15.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.26%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 522.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

