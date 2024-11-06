Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells 412 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:CW opened at $360.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $203.22 and a 12 month high of $371.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.30.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on CW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

