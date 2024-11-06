Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $1,706,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 530,325 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,992.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jeffrey Hessekiel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 28th, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $709,750.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00.
Exelixis Stock Up 1.4 %
EXEL stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $35.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.
Institutional Trading of Exelixis
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Exelixis by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 202,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 29,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,281,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
