Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.96, for a total value of $1,932,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,809,826.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total transaction of $2,270,900.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total value of $2,260,500.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $762.97. 626,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,761. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $480.43 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $894.14 and its 200-day moving average is $825.91.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $98,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $942.40.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

