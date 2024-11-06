Insider Selling: Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $22,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,622,547.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,700 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $29,127.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,483 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $26,898.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 11,664 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $77,099.04.

On Thursday, September 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,954 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $26,801.14.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,201 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $42,485.90.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $50,200.00.

PRTH stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $432.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $219.87 million during the quarter. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRTH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Priority Technology from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 156,044 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

