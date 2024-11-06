Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $188,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,541,742.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 14,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $557,340.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $59,100.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,583 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $304,381.62.

On Monday, October 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 45,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,796,276.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 51,924 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $1,630,932.84.

Rubrik Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RBRK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.55. 665,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,997. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RBRK shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rubrik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

