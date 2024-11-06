Insider Selling: Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) Insider Sells 1,183,423 Shares of Stock

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bunting sold 1,183,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.79), for a total transaction of £721,888.03 ($939,713.66).

Smiths News Stock Down 0.5 %

SNWS opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.80) on Wednesday. Smiths News plc has a 52 week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 67.80 ($0.88). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 58.39. The company has a market capitalization of £145.80 million, a PE ratio of 686.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Smiths News Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 9.47%. Smiths News’s payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on shares of Smiths News in a report on Tuesday.

Smiths News Company Profile

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

