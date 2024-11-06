Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $1.20-1.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $199.01 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $257.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.72. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 185.99 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,208.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,207. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

