Inspired Entertainment (INSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.30 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $258.31 million, a P/E ratio of -972.00 and a beta of 1.40. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

INSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Inspired Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

