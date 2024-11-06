Intact Investment Management Inc. Invests $70,000 in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Cencora in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $233.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.11 and a 12 month high of $247.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

