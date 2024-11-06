Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.