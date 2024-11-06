Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Intellia Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,698.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Further Reading

