Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and traded as high as $45.35. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $45.35, with a volume of 3,795 shares traded.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. The company has a market cap of $67.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
