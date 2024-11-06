Invesco Enhanced Income (LON:IPE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (LON:IPE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.80 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 73.80 ($0.96). Invesco Enhanced Income shares last traded at GBX 73.80 ($0.96), with a volume of 18,371 shares traded.

Invesco Enhanced Income Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £128.76 million and a P/E ratio of -14.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.32.

About Invesco Enhanced Income

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

