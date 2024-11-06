Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.49 and last traded at $102.49, with a volume of 1954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.98.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80. The company has a market cap of $977.70 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $284,000.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

