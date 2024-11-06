Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a positive return on equity of 59.85%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IVR traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,038. The stock has a market cap of $435.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.13%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IVR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

