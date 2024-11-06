Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Dechtman Wealth Management LLC

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $25,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317,531 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,954 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,673,000 after buying an additional 879,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $87,237,000.

QQQM traded up $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,016. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $151.85 and a 1-year high of $207.30. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.51 and a 200-day moving average of $193.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

