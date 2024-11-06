Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Plans GBX 3.85 Dividend

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Stock Up 1.7 %
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller stock opened at GBX 419.50 ($5.46) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 423.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 430.39. The firm has a market cap of £141.92 million, a PE ratio of -1,899.64 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller has a twelve month low of GBX 382.98 ($4.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 484.84 ($6.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 22.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.
About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Discover the 3 Best-Performing Biotech IPO Stocks of 2024
- Stock Average Calculator
- Hims & Hers: Why This Healthcare Stock’s Growth Makes It a Buy
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Astera Labs’ Big Stock Jump: Can the Growth Be Sustained?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.