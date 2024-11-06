Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Plans GBX 3.85 Dividend

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Stock Up 1.7 %

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller stock opened at GBX 419.50 ($5.46) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 423.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 430.39. The firm has a market cap of £141.92 million, a PE ratio of -1,899.64 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller has a twelve month low of GBX 382.98 ($4.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 484.84 ($6.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 22.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

