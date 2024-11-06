Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQAL. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $403,000.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

