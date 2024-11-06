Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stake Trimmed by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 742,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,059 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $29,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPG. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 179,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

