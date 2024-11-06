Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Choice Hotels International (CHH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Choice Hotels International (NYSE: CHH):

11/6/2024 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Choice Hotels International was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $123.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $118.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Choice Hotels International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $114.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Choice Hotels International was given a new $138.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/3/2024 – Choice Hotels International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2024 – Choice Hotels International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/18/2024 – Choice Hotels International is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.61. 429,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $149.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.91%.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $1,019,827.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $231,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $1,019,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,429 shares of company stock worth $4,866,493 in the last ninety days. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 307.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 163.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 129.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

