Invictus Private Wealth LLC Purchases 4,139 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 12.9% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $163,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.3 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $492.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $482.32 and its 200 day moving average is $470.09. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $366.91 and a one year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

