Invictus Private Wealth LLC Sells 109 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $339,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $744,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $349.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.50. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $250.00 and a 52 week high of $355.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

