Invictus Private Wealth LLC Sells 51 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VBK stock opened at $274.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.92 and a 1-year high of $274.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.81 and its 200 day moving average is $256.28. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
