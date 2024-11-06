Invictus Private Wealth LLC Sells 51 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $274.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.92 and a 1-year high of $274.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.81 and its 200 day moving average is $256.28. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.