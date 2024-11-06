IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $28,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Barclays reduced their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.13.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA stock opened at $212.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.54. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.20 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

