iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,687.3% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
IGSB stock opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $52.74.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
