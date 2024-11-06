iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,687.3% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB stock opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1836 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.