iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF comprises about 2.4% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,748,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,138,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1,808.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 94,042 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 530.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 70,342 shares during the last quarter.

AOM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.06. 17,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

