iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.73 and last traded at $65.31, with a volume of 806286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.10.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,307 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,839.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065,314 shares during the period.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

