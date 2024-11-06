iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Cut by Dechtman Wealth Management LLC

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.96. 3,784,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,311. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $123.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.47.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

