iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Acquired by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 184,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,709,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,748,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

