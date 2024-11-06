iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,924 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Valence8 US LP raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 473,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after purchasing an additional 52,247 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $554,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS EFV opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.