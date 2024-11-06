iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 189,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 105,835 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

