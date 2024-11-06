iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 151,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,563,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 166,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,108.6% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS:INDA opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.58. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

