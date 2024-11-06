iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Breakwater Investment Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

