iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $388.11 and last traded at $388.11, with a volume of 30918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.12 and its 200-day moving average is $359.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWF. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $251,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

