iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,137,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 13,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $7.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.32. The company had a trading volume of 110,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,496. The company has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $275.29 and a 12-month high of $388.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

