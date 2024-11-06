iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Decreased by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,499 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.8% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $45,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded up $6.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $387.79. The company had a trading volume of 118,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,531. The company has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $275.29 and a 1-year high of $388.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.12 and a 200-day moving average of $359.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

