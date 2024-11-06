iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,976,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 1,263,439 shares.The stock last traded at $88.22 and had previously closed at $87.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,245,000 after buying an additional 1,286,639 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,086 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after acquiring an additional 476,137 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 456,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,886,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

