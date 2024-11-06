iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $125.73 and last traded at $125.73, with a volume of 5200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day moving average of $112.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

