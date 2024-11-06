iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 478,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,472 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.3% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $45,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,239,000 after purchasing an additional 61,420 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 195,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,126,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $98.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

