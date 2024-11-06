iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $138.62 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.29 and a fifty-two week high of $143.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

