iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.73 and last traded at $113.27, with a volume of 108101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.18.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average of $99.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

