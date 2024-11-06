Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $6.13. Itaú Unibanco shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 2,742,432 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 10.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 226,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 25.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 677,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 136,234 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 17.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 571.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

