Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Trading 0% Higher – Should You Buy?

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.12. 54,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 50,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Jaguar Mining Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $247.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.78 million for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 21.25%.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

